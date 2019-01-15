Hastings Pier CCTV cable ‘deliberately cut’

Police are investigating a report a CCTV cable was deliberately cut on Hastings Pier.

Police said the incident happened some time between 8pm on Friday (January 11) and 9.30am on Saturday (January 12).

Pier owner Sheikh Abid Gulzar described the incident as ‘mindless vandalism’ and called for it to stop.

He said: “These vandals are clearly not friends of the pier and not friends of Hastings, they need to consider the consequences of their actions because we will prosecute anyone vandalising the pier.”

Mr Gulzar, who has closed the pier until March for repairs following a fire, said each act of vandalism puts him and his team ‘behind schedule’.

At the end of last month, a safe was stolen from the office on Hastings Pier, which police are also investigating.

Mr Gulzar added: “People who are vandalising the pier need to be aware that they are putting their own lives at risk by entering through unorthodox methods and illegally trespassing.

“Every negative act against the pier makes us more determined to succeed.”

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 743 of 13/01.

