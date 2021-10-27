Hastings petrol station ‘robbery’: Factory worker charged and appears in court

Police have charged a man with robbery

Police were called to the Esso garage in Bohemia Road at around 5.15am on Sunday (October 24) following reports a man entered the store in possession of a firearm.

The suspect left shortly afterwards with a quantity of cigarettes and alcohol, officers said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

On Sunday evening, officers arrested a man on suspicion of robbery. A firearm was found during a subsequent search of an address in the town, police said.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said George Humphreys, a factory worker, from Cornwallis Gardens, Hastings, was later charged with robbery and possessing an imitation firearm in a public place.

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (October 26).