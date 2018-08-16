Hastings officer dismissed for ‘misleading’ police force

A Hastings police officer has been dismissed from Sussex Police after a misconduct hearing heard two allegations against him, police said.

The allegations against temporary detective constable Aydin Misiri, 29, related to a failure to comply with orders and instructions and another allegation related to honesty and integrity.

Detective constable Misiri, who was based at Hastings, did not appear at the special case ‘fast track’ hearing, chaired by chief constable Giles York at Sussex Police Headquarters in Lewes on Thursday (August 16), police said.

A police spokesman said, in October 2016, he applied for work with the New Zealand Department Of Corrections. His application was successful and he applied for a career break with Sussex Police. This was refused as force policy does not allow individuals to seek paid employment during career breaks.

In September 2017, he applied for a nine-month career break on the basis that he wanted to travel, according to police. Instead he took up employment with the New Zealand Department of Corrections a few weeks later. After a few months he decided to resign from the Department of Corrections and return to work early with Sussex Police.

When renewing his vetting form and other paperwork, police said temporary detective constable Misiri lied on the forms by providing a list of countries in Europe that he claimed to have visited during his absence rather than stating he had been working in New Zealand.

He admitted the two allegations against him and was dismissed without notice, according to police.

Detective superintendent Steve Boniface, head of Sussex Police’s professional standards department, said: “Sussex Police expects the highest personal and professional standards of anyone who works for us and any allegations of behaviour that do not meet those standards are rigorously investigated.

“PC Misiri clearly intended to mislead us about his activities while on a career break, which was unacceptable and out of keeping with their role that others uphold with pride, integrity and with the trust of the public whom they serve.”