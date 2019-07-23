Hastings men jailed for assault involving a catapult

Two Hastings men have been jailed for an assault in which a catapult was used.

Builder Kevin William Barden, aged 41 of Deepdene Gardens, and scaffolder Gary Lee Field, aged 29 of Firle Close, both pleaded guilty to assaulting a 23-year-old man at an address in Ore.

Their victim was punched and hit on the thigh by a ball-bearing fired from a catapult, police said. The police spokesman said the incident arose out of domestic issues.

At Lewes Crown Court on Monday (July 22) both appeared for sentence before Her Honour Justice Janet Waddicor.

Barden received 17 months’ imprisonment for assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH). Time spent on remand was to count when serving his sentence. Field received 14 months’ imprisonment for ABH.

Charges against both men concerning criminal damage to an Audi car belonging to their victim were ordered to lie on file, police said. Both men were each ordered to pay a £140 victim surcharge.