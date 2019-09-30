Hastings man who ignored court restraining order by shouting in street narrowly avoids jail

A local man who ignored a court restraining order and damaged a police van has been given a suspended prison sentence according to a court document.

Joe Smith, 23, of St John’s Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order by attending an address in St Leonards and shouting at the victim across the street.

The offence took place on August 24. He also pleaded guilty to causing damage to a police van on August 25.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for two years. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was the severity of the offence and previous related convictions. The court also made a community order.

