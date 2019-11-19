Hastings man who had knife in Alexandra Park narrowly avoids jail

A man who had a knife in Alexandra Park has narrowly avoided a prison sentence according to a court report.

Christopher Worrell, 44, of Salisbury Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of being in possession of a knife in a public place at Alexandra Park, Hastings, on July 13.

He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for one year. The court also made a community order and ordered him to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was to act as a deterrence and due to previous convictions.

