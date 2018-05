Police are seeking a wanted man from St Leonards.

Taylor Clarke, 20, of Battle Road, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is white, 6’ 1”, of medium build and with brown hair.

Clarke has links to the Hastings and Brighton areas.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is, please contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1358 of 03/05.