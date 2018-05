Police are searching for a wanted man from Hastings.

Wasame Gamadid, 24, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

He is black, 6’ 4”, of slim build and with a scar on his left hand.

If you see Gamadid or have any information on his whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting reference 346 of 18/10/2016.