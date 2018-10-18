Hastings man wanted for police interview

Police in Hastings are searching for a man they want to interview about a number of alleged offences.

Peter Marsh is sought for interview about an alleged breach of a court-issued Non-Molestation Order, police say.

The Order, issued by Hastings Magistrates on June 29, prohibits the 49-year-old local man from any form of contact with a woman known to him.

He is also sought for interview about alleged threats to kill the same woman.

Marsh is described as white, 5’6” and balding. His last known address was in Chiltern Drive, Hastings.

Detective Sergeant Barry Chandler said: “We believe Marsh may still be in the Hastings area and anyone who sees him or knows where he is should contact us right away on 101 quoting serial 638 of 11/10.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”