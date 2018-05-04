Hastings man wanted for failing to attend court

Police are seeking the whereabouts of a Hastings man who is wanted for failing to attend court.

Kesley Searle, 24, of Georges Road, was due to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court for aggravated vehicle taking on April 18.

He is white, 5’ 8”, of medium build, with short blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting reference 332 of 14/09/2017.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.