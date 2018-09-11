Hastings man three times drink-drive limit disqualified from driving

A Hastings man was among 69 motorists to have been convicted as part of Sussex Police’s month-long summer crackdown on drink and drug drivers.

Robert Kane, 57, a plumber, of Edmund Road, Hastings, was arrested in Edmund Road on June 15 and charged with being in charge of a vehicle with 129mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, according to police.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on August 30, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £100 fine, £360 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, police said.

As part of Surrey and Sussex Police’s summer crackdown on drink and drug-drivers, which ran from June 14 to July 15, a total of 163 motorists were arrested.

Of these, 69 have so far been convicted. The remaining have either been charged and are awaiting a court appearance, released under investigation pending further enquiries or released without charge.

The latest convictions across the county:

Samuel Hobson, 35, an estate agent, of Boxley Road, Maidstone, Kent, was arrested in Crawley Avenue, Crawley, on June 22 and charged with driving with 42mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 10, he was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He was also ordered to pay a £742 fine, £85 costs and a £74 victim surcharge.

Jane Challenger-Gillitt, 53, a lecturer, of Roundhill Crescent, Brighton, was arrested in Upper Gardner Street, Brighton, on June 23, and charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of having driven a vehicle and assaulting a police officer.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 17, she was sentenced to 20 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, and disqualified from driving for 32 months. She was also ordered to pay a £50 fine, £50 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge.

Armandas Malisauskas, 45, a director, of Pevrel Place, Kettering, Nottinghamshire, was arrested in Heron Close, Crawley, on July 8 and charged with driving with 92mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on August 8, he was disqualified from driving for 24 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

William Stuart, 52, an engineer, of Chartfield, Hove, was arrested in Olliver Acre, Littlehampton, on July 10 and charged with driving with 141mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on August 14, he was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, given an eight-week electronic curfew and required to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months. He was also disqualified from driving for 34 months, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Paul Beck, 43, unemployed, of Springfield Road, Crawley, was arrested in Clarence Road, Horsham, on July 11, and charged with driving with 46mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and failing to surrender to custody.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 11, he was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was also ordered to pay a £160 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Pedro Meirinhos, 37, a catering manager, of Church Hill, Newhaven, was arrested in Golden Jubilee Way, Eastbourne, on July 15 and charged with driving with 96mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on August 1, he was disqualified from driving for 23 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

A police spokesman said: “If you’re prepared to drive under the influence of drink or drugs, prepare to face the consequences. These could include the following: a minimum 12 month ban; an unlimited fine; a possible prison sentence; a criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment; an increase in your car insurance; trouble travelling to countries such as the USA.

“People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

“If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.”

See more:

Merger of Hastings secondary schools proposed

Rubbish from Hastings Pier Jam ‘has blown into the sea’

Police bid to trace lorry driver who ‘crashed into’ Battle level crossing barrier