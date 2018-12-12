Hastings man suffers fractured jaw in attack

A man suffered a fractured jaw after an assault in Hastings, police said.

Officers are investigating the attack outside a sweet shop in Robertson Street around 3.30am on Saturday, November 24.

Police said a 19-year-old man was walking along the road alone when he was punched several times in an unprovoked attack.

His attacker ran off along Robertson Street. The victim suffered a fractured jaw and nose which required surgery and two metal plates being inserted in his jaw, police added.

Anyone with any information about this incident or saw what happened is asked to report it by email or call 101, quoting serial 0971 of 24/11.

Alternatively, they can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.