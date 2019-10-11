Hastings man stole clothes worth £235 from Marks and Spencer

A Hastings man in his 50’s is to be sentenced for stealing clothes for stealing clothes according to a court document.

John Dalton, 51, of Croft Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing clothing worth £235 from Marks and Spencer at Priory Meadow, Hastings, on September 14. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on October 30, for breach of a conditional discharge.

