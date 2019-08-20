Hastings man sought by police investigating Rye rape

Police who are searching for a Hastings man wanted for recall to prison, also want to interview him about a rape, Sussex Police said.

Daryl Beckingham, 25, from Hastings, was released on licence from prison on March 1, part of the way through a five-year sentence for causing grievous bodily harm, imposed at Lewes Crown Court on July 1, 2014.

But the Probation Service requires his return to prison for breaching his release conditions, police said.

Sussex Police said detectives now also want to interview him about the rape of a 21-year-old woman at an address in Rye on March 17.

Beckingham is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, slim, with short auburn hair and green eyes.

Police said he may also frequent the Coventry area of the West Midlands and police there have also been asked to help search for him.

Anyone who sees Beckingham in Hastings or St Leonards or elsewhere in East Sussex, or in the West Midlands, is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101, or 999, quoting serial 632 of 21/03 or 384 of 17/03.

They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

An appeal for Beckingham’s whereabouts in relation to the prison recall was issued on April 1.