Hastings man sentenced for having offensive weapon in public place

A local man has been ordered to complete unpaid work after having a weapon in a public place according to a court document.

Omar Dawoodi. 24, of Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon – an extendable baton – in a public place.

The offence took place at Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards, on September 8.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work.

See also: Hastings man in his 40’s fined £6,000 for annoying neighbours by playing loud music

See also: 16 year old admits trying to sell crack cocaine on streets of St Leonards