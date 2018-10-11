Hastings man narrowly escapes prison after assaulting a woman

Darren Cox, 42, of Elphinstone Road, Hastings, was convicted of assaulting a woman by beating her and causing damage to the front door of a property when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on September 19.

The offences took place at Canterbury on December 17 last year. He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and made a restraining order.

He was ordered to pay £450 in compensation and £600 in prosecution costs.

