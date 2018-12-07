Hastings man jailed for threatening and racist behaviour

A Hastings man has been jailed and issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order after admitting several offences, including the use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Hastings magistrates heard on Monday (December 3) that some of Douglas Edward White’s offences were racially aggravated.

In addition to the 14-week prison sentence, the CBO against White, 49, unemployed, of Croft Road, prohibits him from entering or attempting to enter Kenilworth Road and Rothesay Road, St Leonards, until further notice.

It also prohibits him from contacting NHS Direct or the emergency services unless in genuine need of immediate help.

White was told he must also pay a victim surcharge of £115 and £85 prosecution costs.

