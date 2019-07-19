Hastings man in his 40s jailed for assault

A local man has been jailed for assault due to the injuries his victim received according to a court report.

Anthony Stuart, 48, of Hastings Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at St Leonards on August 26 last year.

He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £200 compensation and £620 in prosecution costs.

Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was due to the injuries the victim sustained.

