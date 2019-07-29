Hastings man guilty of stealing rings worth £900 from woman

A local man has been convicted of stealing rings from a woman and pawning them according to a court document.

Jake white, 32, of Sedlescombe Road South, St Leonards, was found guilty of stealing three rings, worth £980 from a woman.

The offence took place at Hastings on December 16 2017. He was also found guilty of pawning three rings on the same date to make £120 cash for himself.

Sentencing was adjourned until July 29 for pre-sentence reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

