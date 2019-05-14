Hastings man guilty of dangerous driving

A man has been convicted for dangerous driving on a number of Hastings roads and failing to stop for police according to a court document.

Aiden Hepburn, 18, of Pilot Road, Hastings, indicated a plea of guilty to driving a Yamaha vehicle dangerously on Malvern Way, Chiltern Drive and Upper Broomgrove, at Hastings on October 20.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police and driving without a licence. He admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge made by an earlier court for being drunk and disorderly.

He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on May 15 and released on unconditional bail.

