Hastings man dyes his hair in attempt to evade police

A Hastings man wanted for failing to attend court has dyed his hair in a bid to evade arrest, according to police.

Alex Quinn, 29, failed to attend Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 8 where he was to face a charge of controlling and coercive behaviour, police said.

Alex Quinn is wanted after failing to appear at court. Picture: Sussex Police

He has breached his bail conditions in respect of this, along with breaking his curfew, not residing where he should and contacting his alleged teenage victim, a police spokesman said.

Since not showing up in court he is known to have made efforts to change his appearance and may be in the Ore, St Leonards, Icklesham or Rye areas.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or who may have seen him is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 504 of 19/07.

