Hastings man convicted of stalking a woman and assault

A Hastings man has been sentenced for assault and stalking a woman by lurking outside her home according to a court document.

David Streeter, 33, of Malvern Way, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on February 22.

He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour on the same date.

He pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman by pestering her with unwanted calls and messages and lurking outside her home. The offence took place at St Leonards between May 30 and June 9.

The court made a community order. Magistrates also issued two restraining orders.

