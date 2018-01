A Hastings man has been convicted of breaching a restraining order, police said.

Leamm Harmer pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment by breaching a restraining order placed on him in relation to a woman from the town.

The 19-year-old was arrested and charged on December 23, and appeared before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on December 26.

He was given a rehabilitation order and an £85 fine.