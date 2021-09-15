Hastings man arrested after car collides with parked vehicle in Winchelsea
A man has been arrested after a car collided with a parked vehicle in Winchelsea late last night (Tuesday, September 14), police confirmed.
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 3:15 pm
Officers were called to the scene at around 10.50pm.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police were called to Winchelsea High Street following reports a car had collided with a parked vehicle.
“Officers attended and arrested Christopher Cogan, 71, of Park View, Hastings, on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
“He has since been charged and released on bail to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on October 20.”