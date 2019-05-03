Hastings Magistrates Court results for April 9 - April 11

These are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from April 9 - April 11.

April 9:

Chantelle Williams, 40, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing jewellery of an unknown value. The offence took place at Hastings on January 17. She was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and remanded in custody.

April 10:

Danyal Aldous, 27, of North Terrace Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Richmond Road, Pevensey Bay on March 15, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 89 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 22 months.

Andrew Larkin, 37, of Chapel Park Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing a belt and pants, worth £26, from Peacocks in Hastings on September 18. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £26 in compensation.

Elliott Moss, 29, of Clement Hill Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Robertson Street, Hastings, on March 17. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Nigel Rowland, 67, of Larkhill, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Toyota car on the A27 Wallsend Roundabout at Westham, on March 12, while nearly three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 103 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and banned him from driving for 26 months.

Bahman Ghobadi, 27, of Silchester Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at St Leonards on September 8. He was fined £167.

Candice Cromack, 27, of Murdock Mews, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating him at St Leonards, on August 21. She was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

April 11:

Robert Whelan, 36, of Watermill Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Hillside Road, Hastings, on May 30 last year, without due care and attention. He was fined £108 and ordered to pay £150 in prosecution costs.