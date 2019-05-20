Hastings drink driver failed to stop after accident with Tesco delivery van

A drink driver failed to stop after an accident and assaulted police officers according to a court document.

Luke Ellis, 30, of Beaconsfield Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Ka on Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings, on November 2, while over the drink drive limit.

He gave a blood alcohol reading of 124 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to stop following an accident in which damage was caused to a Tesco delivery van on the same date. He pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer on November 2.

He was sentence to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months and banned from driving for one year.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £150 in compensation and £200 in prosecution costs.

See also: Cat stabbed in Hastings area

See also: Man stole baby clothes from Marks and Spencer in Hastings