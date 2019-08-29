Hastings Custody Centre reopens after 22-month closure

Hastings Custody Centre reopens after 22-month closure

Hastings Custody Centre reopened today (Thursday, August 29) after a lengthy closure.

The centre was shut in October 2017 to allow it to undergo a significant refurbishment, as it did not comply with current health and safety standards. The improvements that bring it up to Home Office standard include a new air conditioning system and state-of-the-art CCTV, as well as essential works to meet fire regulations.

Chief Inspector Sarah Godley and Sussex PCC Katy Bourne

Chief Inspector Sarah Godley

Sussex PCC Katy Bourne

Chief Inspector Sarah Godley and Sussex PCC Katy Bourne

