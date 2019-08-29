The centre was shut in October 2017 to allow it to undergo a significant refurbishment, as it did not comply with current health and safety standards. The improvements that bring it up to Home Office standard include a new air conditioning system and state-of-the-art CCTV, as well as essential works to meet fire regulations.

1. Hastings Custody Centre reopens after 22-month closure Chief Inspector Sarah Godley and Sussex PCC Katy Bourne jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Hastings Custody Centre reopens after 22-month closure. Chief Inspector Sarah Godley jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Hastings Custody Centre reopens after 22-month closure. Sussex PCC Katy Bourne jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Hastings Custody Centre reopens after 22-month closure. Chief Inspector Sarah Godley and Sussex PCC Katy Bourne jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more