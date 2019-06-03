Hastings couple hit Bexhill Tesco to steal items ranging from brandy to Deep Heat spray

A local couple stole more than £100 of items from Tesco in Bexhill according to a court document.

Amy Cave, 29, of Willingdon Avenue, St Leonards, and Geoffrey Hesketh, 41, of Portland Place Hastings, were jointly charged with stealing items including, vodka, brandy, chewing gum, diced beef, moisturiser, Deep Heat spray, socks, handyroll tape and cheese, worth £102.59, from Tesco in Bexhill on December 16.

Cave was fined £60 and Hesketh was fined £80.

