Hastings counterfeit cigarettes seller must pay back profits or face jail

An illegal tobacco trader caught with counterfeit cigarettes has been ordered to pay back profits of more than £14,000 or face prison time.

East Sussex Trading Standards said Hedy Shekha, from St Vincent’s Road, St Leonards, was convicted in January after detection dogs sniffed out £73 worth of fake cigarettes at a shop he owned in Hastings, and was given a 12-month community order.

Now the 33-year-old has been given just three months to pay back £14,459.73 or face 12 months in jail after East Sussex County Council successfully obtained a confiscation order under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Cllr Bill Bentley, the council’s lead member for communities and safety, said: “The sale of illegal tobacco is an extremely serious issue, which can be linked to organised crime and criminal gangs involved in money laundering and people trafficking.

“As well as undermining legitimate traders carrying out their business in accordance with the law, the sale of illegal tobacco can present additional health risks to smokers tempted to buy the goods at pocket money prices.

“This order should send a clear message that we will do everything in our power to disrupt the sale of illegal and dangerous tobacco in our county and take back the profits from these crimes.”

The council said Shekha was prosecuted by East Sussex Trading Standards after 21 packs of cigarettes were found hidden in an under stairs cupboard in his shop - Delboys in Castle Street, Hastings.

The shop is now under new ownership.

A repeat offender, Shekha was ordered by a judge earlier this year to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay costs of £712 after admitting selling tobacco illegally bearing the trademarks of well-known brands and not complying with UK law which requires plain packaging on cigarettes.

Due to the nature of the offence, East Sussex Trading Standards was able to look at Shekha’s finances and apply to take back any income believed to relate to crime, the council said.

While the council’s financial investigator discovered that Shekha could have benefited from his criminality by more than £88,000, only £14,459.73 could be found.

If the county council can find more assets, they can apply for more.

Anyone with information about illegal tobacco sales is urged to report it by calling the illegal tobacco helpline on 0300 999 6999 or online at www.stop-illegal-tobacco.co.uk.

