Hastings construction worker jailed for £10,000 tax fraud

A Hastings construction worker who lied on his tax returns to steal more than £10,000 has been jailed.

Andrew Tester, 39, of Lindley Close, submitted false Self-Assessment forms to claim tax refunds over four years, a HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) investigation found.

Tester’s tax returns from 2012 to 2016 each claimed he’d paid too much money through the Construction Industry Scheme (CIS) and that he was due repayments which totalled £16,475. He received £10,313.

Tester was caught after he repeatedly falsified figures on online tax returns to try and claim more money, a spokesman for HMRC said.

He admitted tax fraud at Hove Crown Court on April 10 and was sentenced to 13 months in prison on Wednesday, May 8.

Information about any type of tax fraud can be reported to HMRC online at https://www.gov.uk/report-an-unregistered-trader-or-business.

