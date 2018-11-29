Hastings charity counting the cost of two break-ins in three weeks

A charity shop has been broken into for the second time in less than a month.

The Sara Lee Trust’s charity shop in Ore was targeted by thieves overnight on October 30 and again on November 20. The charity said donated money, stock and other items were taken, and damage caused to the premises.

The Sara Lee Trust is a small charity that provides essential therapy care and support for local people affected by cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

The trust supports more than 700 people a year across our local communities and income from its charity shops is essential to the funding of that care.

Sascia Lord, trust retail manager, said: “These heartless burglars are jeopardising our ability to support people living within their own community; people whom they may know, care for or be related to.

“Not only have they stolen money donated in order to provide care but the damage they have caused means funds earmarked for our vital services will have to be used to pay for repairs and enhance security.”

Shop supervisor Nichola added: “We have a wonderful team of volunteers here in Ore who give their time freely and happily knowing that their efforts directly help to improve the lives and well-being of people facing extreme circumstances and challenges. We are all bitterly disappointed and upset by the burglaries and the affect it may have on those we care for.”

The charity is appealing for people to help minimise the impact of these devastating incidents by supporting the trust, either by donating unwanted goods to charity shops, through joining their volunteer team, or by making a financial donation.

For more information, visit www.saraleetrust.org or call 01424 456 608.

If you have any information relating to the burglaries, contact Sussex Police by calling 101, or report online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/.

