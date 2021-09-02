Hastings bus passenger injured after window damaged
Police are appealing for witnesses after a window on a bus was damaged by an unknown object, injuring a passenger onboard.
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 12:40 pm
The bus was on Queens Road, Hastings, at around 8.15pm on Wednesday, August 18, when one of the windows was hit.
Policed said the glass shattered, leaving a small hole towards the bottom, and a passenger suffered a cut as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1299 of 18/08.