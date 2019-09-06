Hastings assault leaves man with injuries

A man required treatment by ambulance staff following a physical altercation in Hastings last night.

Sussex Police were called to St George's Road, Hastings, at just before 9pm following reports of a physical altercation between three men, a spokesman said.

Police news

One of the men suffered minor injuries and was treated by ambulance staff at the scene, confirmed the spokesman.

Police asked anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the assault to report online or call 101 quoting 1372 of 05/09.

