Hastings arrests after youths threaten train conductor and ‘record’ his ordeal

At Ore railway station at around 3pm last Tuesday (November 2) a boy was surrounded and intimidated by people who were known to him.

Police said the victim was threatened with a knife before they all got on the train.

The victim managed to get off at Hastings station without being followed.

Police are appealing for information

Police said the next incident involving the group occurred on the train service from Brighton to Hastings at around 7.30pm.

A conductor on board the train was encircled and threatened by the group while they allegedly recorded this on mobile phones.

Police said the conductor’s ticket and credit card machines were also damaged.

The train stopped at Glynde station where the suspects ran down the train to get off and were challenged by a passenger who was spat on.

Police said an 18-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy, two 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy from Hastings have all been arrested in connection with these incidents and bailed while enquiries continue.

Sussex Police are leading this investigation with assistance from colleagues at British Transport Police.