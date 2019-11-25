Hastings and Rother Police arrest 24 people during ‘busy weekend’

Hastings and Rother Police had a busy weekend in which they arrested 24 people on suspicion of a range of offences.

Over the two days, police said they detained people on suspicion of offences including supply of class A drugs, importation of class B drugs and possession of class B drugs.

They also arrested people on suspicion of harassment, stalking, drink-driving, dangerous driving, drunk and disorderly and criminal damage.

In a statement, Hastings Police said: “We’ve had a busy weekend across the Hastings and Rother district with 24 arrests over this weekend alone.

“Every day we are working hard to keep our community safe, and we need you as our eyes and ears.”