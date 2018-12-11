Handbag stolen from 93-year-old Hastings woman

An elderly woman had her handbag stolen while admiring Christmas decorations in a shop window.

The 93-year-old was walking in Cambridge Road by ESK when the theft happened.

Her daughter, Helen Wallbank, said her mother was left badly shaken by the ordeal.

She said her mother had gone out to post some letters in town that day and stopped by ESK to look at the Christmas decorations on the way back home.

Helen said the handbag was snatched from her mother’s walking frame on Thursday, November 29 in the afternoon.

The handbag was brown and has pictures of owls on it. Inside were personal items such as scan photographs of the victim’s great-grandson and a notebook containing addresses and phone numbers.

Helen added: “I would like to thank the staff in ESK who have all been very helpful, checking their CCTV to see if they can see anything and being very sympathetic to my mother, who is obviously very shaken.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police received a report of a handbag being stolen from a woman in Cambridge Road, Hastings around 3.30pm on Thursday, November 29.

“Around £150 in cash, a red diary, photographs and two letters were reported as inside the bag and subsequently also stolen.

“Two cash withdrawals totalling £300 were then made with the victim’s bank cards.

“If anyone noticed any suspicious behaviour in this area at this time please report via email at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting 901 of 01/12.”