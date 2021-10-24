'Gunman' robs Hastings service station

Police are investigating a robbery at the Esso Service Station in Bohemia Road, Hastings.

Officers were called to the garage around 5.15am on Sunday (October 24) following reports a man entered the store in possession of a firearm, police have said.

The suspect left shortly afterwards with a quantity of cigarettes and alcohol. No one was injured.

Police stock image

Officers conducted an extensive area search but with no trace. Enquiries are now ongoing to try and locate the suspect.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Unicorn.