Gold-coloured hippo statue thrown off Hastings Pier

Police are appealing for witnesses after a gold-coloured fibre-glass hippo was thrown over the side of Hastings Pier.

Police said the pier's decking was damaged and the statue - which has since been recovered - was thrown over the side on April 21.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the statue was thrown over the side of Hastings Pier. Picture: Brett McLean

Then, on April 22, police said a theft of a fibre-glass chef from Hastings Pier was reported.

Police said local officers are continuing to liaise and work with pier staff.

A Sussex Police spokesman added: "There have been no arrests but anyone with information is asked to contact police online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or by calling 101, quoting the most recent incident serial, 664 of 22/04."