Four sheep killed in ‘brutal’ dog attack

A farmer said he was ‘absolutely disgusted’ to find four sheep had been killed on his farm in a suspected dog attack.

Andrew Dunlop said he was alerted to the incident at his farm on Chick Hill, near Hastings, at about 8.30am on Thursday (June 14).

Four sheep were killed at a farm on Chick Hill, near Hastings, on Wednesday in a suspected dog attack

After speaking to builders working near his farm, he believed the incident happened at around 3pm on Wednesday (June 13).

He said: “On Wednesday, 50 ewes and their lambs were chased upon Chick Hill Bank. Four were brutally killed and others were injured and severely traumatised. Some were chased into the Marsham Sewer.

“The farmer in the neighbouring field, across the Marsham Sewer, said he saw the sheep in a state of distress and running into the corner of the field at approximately 3pm.

“All four animals were viciously mauled by a powerful dog. The terror and stress that these sheep have endured is clear from the photographs provided. Please be aware this dog has the taste for blood and will kill again. Please keep your dogs under control and your garden securely fenced to avoid a repetition of this very upsetting incident.”

Mr Dunlop believed he knew the owners of the dog responsible as they were out looking for it at approximately the same time the attack took place but he asked for anyone with information to come forward.

He added: “If you (or the owners) have any further information about this attack, please come forward and report either directly to the police or myself. A reward will be given for any information leading to a prosecution.

“I think it is an absolute disgrace such a small number of dog owners can give the rest a bad name.

“We, like many lifestock farmers, suffer a number of sheep worrying incidents where sheep get killed and it is very distressing for the animals and also very costly for us. Many dog owners don’t hold their hands up and, instead, walk away from a scene of carnage just because they are terrified of having their dog taken off them.

“Every year, there are more than 15,000 dog attacks on sheep every year. It is terrifying statistic.”

Sussex Police attended the scene on Thursday (June 14) and is investigating the incident.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “At 9am on Thursday (June 14) we received a report that three sheep had just been found dead on fields at Chick Hill, Pett Level, near Hastings, believed to have been killed on the previous afternoon, and that a dog was thought to be responsible.

“Local officers will be looking into the report.

“Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police online at www.sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101, quoting serial 285 of 14/06.”

Mr Dunlop said he initially reported three sheep deaths to police before finding a fourth.