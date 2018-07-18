Four men wanted in connection with St Leonards fire investigation

Police want to speak to four men after a woman had to be rescued from a fire at a house in St Leonards.

Firefighters were called to Blackman Avenue just after 6pm on Wednesday, July 4, after the front door of a property had been set on fire, police said.

A woman was rescued by neighbours after the fire broke out, said police.

Detectives now want to speak to Liam Conway, 25, of Hastings, and Romany Burns, 25, James Morris, 23, and Robert Kershaw, 58, all from St Leonards, who they believe may be able to assist enquiries into a number of incidents that may be connected.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts can report online or call 101 quoting serial 1306 of 04/07. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.