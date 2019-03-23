Four in custody after arrests in Hastings

Prevention teams took two people into custody in Hastings this morning (Saturday, March 23) in the space of two hours.

Hastings Police said the first person was taken into custody at 9.30am on suspicion of theft.

Then, at 11.30am another person was taken into custody on suspicion of burglary.

Hastings Police added: “Prevention teams out and working hard this morning.”

At 3pm, Hastings Police tweeted to say the number in custody had risen to four.

They added: “It’s now four in custody for Hastings and Rother Prevention.

“A busy day across the district!

“Just getting ready to hand over to our late turn colleagues.”

