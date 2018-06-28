Four-figure rewards offered for three men wanted in Hastings

Police in Hastings have offered a £1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of each of these three wanted men.

Police said Taylor Clarke, Connor Mackay and Grant Searle are believed to be committing offences together while being sought.

Detective Inspector Rob Morland said: “Clarke and Mackay are also wanted in the Brighton area and were already the subject of £500 rewards. We’ve now doubled these and added a £1,000 reward for Searle. It is vital all three are returned to custody without delay.”

Clarke, 20, from St Leonards-on-Sea but with links to Brighton, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching a licence for early release and also for the new offence of being unlawfully at large. This means that anyone sheltering him is also committing a criminal offence. He is white, 6ft 1in, of medium build, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Mackay, 18, also from St Leonards and with links to Brighton, is described as white, 5ft 5in, of slim build, with short fair hair and facial hair.

Searle, 26, is from St Leonards and is wanted on recall to prison following a previous conviction for burglary. He is 6ft 3in, broad build with curly hair.

Searle is thought to have been involved in an incident on Thursday (June 21) when a Volvo car previously stolen in Brighton was in collision with three other vehicles in Hastings, including one containing a mother, baby and three-year-old child, according to police. Fortunately the family escaped unhurt.

Detective inspector Morland said: “All three men are clearly determined to evade capture, but someone will know where they are. With substantial rewards now on offer, we are keen to arrest them as soon as possible and would urge people to come forward without delay with any information they may have.”

Anyone seeing any of the men is asked to dial 999 immediately. Details concerning their whereabouts can be reported online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Spiderman. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers or call the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.