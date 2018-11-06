Four arrested after man stabbed in Hastings

Police have arrested four people after a man suffered a stab wound to his stomach in Hastings.

Officers were called to an address in Battle Road, St Leonards, at 12.40am on Sunday (November 4).

Police said they were responding to a report a man had been stabbed.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A 33-year-old man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton to be treated for a stab wound to the stomach.

“His condition is not assessed as life threatening.”

The police spokesman said a 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and after being interviewed was released on police bail until December 2 while enquiries continue.

According to police, another 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 27-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of obstructing police, said a police spokesman.

After being interviewed all three were released under investigation, police said.

