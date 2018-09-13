Five bikes stolen as thieves raid Lower Beeding barn

A barn in Lower Beeding was broken into and five high value bicycles stolen last week.

Sussex Police say that the theft took place on Friday (September 7) at a barn in Sandygate Lane.

Along with the bikes, one Husqvarna chainsaw and a set of Kilpsch bluetooth speakers were also taken.

The bicycles are described as:

- Dark grey Specialised Turbo E-bike estimated value £3,000.

- Silver and green Cannondale super six with carbon wheels £2,500.

- Cannondale CAAD 12 disc black with blue highlights and custom wheels £2,000.

- Blue Boardman 650B pro full suspension mountain bike £1,600.

- Silver Boardman team CX Cycler Cross £1,000 along with the charger unit for the hybrid.

See also: Worst anti-social hotspots in Horsham town

Horsham Police step up hunt for wanted teen