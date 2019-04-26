Explore hidden Hastings with Greenway walk this weekend

Hastings Greenway Group holds its next Greenway Walk on Sunday April 28.

This will be a circular walk of the Ore valley, starting at Ore railway station at 2.30pm.

It will follow a route up to Speckled Wood, via Mount Pleasant and Hurrell Road, and returning on a northerly route via Broomgrove.

There will be a brief stop for a talk at the site of the old power station.

There will be a supply of Hastings Greenway maps for distribution.

Tony Polan, from the group, said: “This is a circular route which has on-road and off-road sections, so please dress accordingly. Everyone is welcome.”

The Hastings Greenway Project is an innovative network of linked almost traffic-free routes, that everyone can enjoy for leisure, amenity and utility walking, as well as cycling.

The aim is to connect people to facilities, open spaces and countryside.

