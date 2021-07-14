Emergency services called to Watermill Close, in Bexhill
Police and paramedics were called to a report of an assault in Bexhill on Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 2:55 pm
Four police cars and an ambulance were seen in Watermill Close, Bexhill, at about 4.20pm on Tuesday (July 13).
A police spokesman said they were responding to a third-party report of an assault.
Officers attended and after carrying out extensive enquiries, confirmed an assault had not taken place in the vicinity, a police spokesman said.
On Wednesday, a police spokesman said the report had been made in good faith.