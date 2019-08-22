Elderly woman in Hastings robbed of her bag

Police are appealing for witnesses after a vulnerable elderly woman had her bag taken from her in Hastings.

At about 6.45pm last Monday (August 12), the 79-year-old victim was walking through Sherwood Close when she stopped briefly and put her bag down.

Police said as she did so a man ran past her and grabbed her bag before making off through the Close out on to Baldslow Road.

Her mobile phone and purse were stolen along with her medication, some prescriptions and other personal belongings including some photographs.

Investigator Caroline Bendell said: “The woman was understandably very distressed by this incident and we have ensured that she has support and advice from caring agencies.

“I believe this man purposely targeted his victim by following her for a few minutes through the alleyway between Elphinstone Road and Sherwood Close, before obscuring his face and waiting till the opportunity arose to take her bag.

“The man we are searching for is white, between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 11ins tall and of stocky build.

“He also has tattoos to his left arm and he was wearing a grey t-shirt or vest top with blue shorts.

“If you can help contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1190 of 12/08.”

The approximate age of the suspect is unknown at this stage.