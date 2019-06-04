Eastbourne woman more than twice over drink drive limit

An Eastbourne woman caught drink driving has been banned for almost two years according to a court document.

Francisca Caeira, 41, of Hamsey Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot 206 on Park Avenue, Eastbourne on May 2, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 86 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £335 and banned from driving for 22 months.

