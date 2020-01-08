East Sussex sisters go missing before school, sparking police search

Police are looking for two sisters from an East Sussex town who went missing before school.

Kayleigh, 15, and Jasmine Deacon, 13, from Wadhurst, East Sussex, were last seen at about 8.45am today (January 8) in the town.

Kayleigh, 15, and Jasmine Deacon, 13, from Wadhurst. Picture: Sussex Police

Police believed they were in the Wadhurst and Tunbridge Wells areas, and may also be in Hastings.

The force described them as both being slimly built with dark, long brown hair and were wearing dark coats, green tartan skirts and black tights when they were last seen.

A spokesman said: "Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 409 of 08/01."