East Sussex police officer in court for benefit fraud

Karen Colbran was summonsed by Wealden District Council and appeared at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on September 23 2019, Sussex Police confirmed.

A police spokesperson said she faced a charge of fraud in respect of dishonestly claiming a single occupancy discount on council tax when she was allegedly not the sole occupier of her property.

She pleaded not guilty and the case will be heard tomorrow (Tuesday, January 11) at Lewes Crown Court, the spokesperson confirmed.